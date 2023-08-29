Dragging Kennedy Agyapong before disciplinary c’ttee overly aggressive – Amoako Baah

Dr Richard Amoako Baah

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah has cautioned against summoning flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong before the NPP's disciplinary committee, stating that such a move could unearth troubling revelations detrimental to the party's image.

Mr Agyapong has been called to appear before the committee in response to his perceived threats directed at President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia during the party's special delegates conference on August 26, 2023.



In a widely circulated video, Agyapong's strong words were recorded: "President Akufo-Addo, I will give you a showdown in this country, I swear to God. Vice President, I will give you a showdown for chasing my agent away. I swear to God. You will hear what will happen here. I swear to God, I will challenge President Akufo-Addo big time."



Speaking on the Class Morning Show with Koku Lumor on August 28, 2023, Dr. Amoako Baah criticised the party's aggressive approach. He defended Agyapong's statement, suggesting that the term "showdown" did not constitute an insult and instead implied a resolve to confront the issues at hand.



He questioned the rationale behind disciplining Mr Agyapong for alleged insults against the president.

Dr. Amoako Baah speculated that the party might inadvertently reveal contentious information if they proceeded with disciplinary action against Agyapong. He cautioned against any attempt to silence Agyapong, asserting that such an endeavour would likely backfire.



The professor expressed concern over the party's excessive sternness towards Mr Agyapong, advising that their energy should be directed towards supporting the government as the nation currently faces numerous challenges.



Addressing the allegations made by Mr. Hopeson Adorye, who is also facing the disciplinary committee, Dr. Amoako Baah expressed confidence that Adorye possesses evidence supporting his claim that the Chief of Staff was offering financial incentives to delegates in favuor of Dr. Bawumia during the delegate conference.