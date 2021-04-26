Driver of late JB Danquah testifies in court

Late MP for Abuakwa North Constituency, Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu

The driver of the late Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North Constituency, Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu has appeared in court to give evidence.

Samuel Berko Sarkodie is the first witness the prosecution has called in the matter.



Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Don Don has been charged with murder while Vincent Bossu is facing a charge of Abetment.



The Accused persons have all denied their charges.



Evidence in chief

In court on Monday, when the trial began, the witness Mr. Sarkodie was led by Senior State Attorney to give his evidence in-Chief.



Lawyer for the accused persons, Yaw Danquah started his cross-examination of the Witness.



The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei-Marfo adjourned the case to April 27 for further cross-examination.