Drivers agree to reduce transport fares by over 15 percent

A public transport station in Accra

Public transport operators under the various drivers’ unions in Ghana have agreed to reduce transport fares by 15.3 percent.

The Road Transport Operators, in a statement jointly issued by the General Secretary of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Godfred Abulbire and the General Secretary of Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRICC), Emmanuel Ohene Yeboah, said that the over 15 percent reduction in transport fares will take effect from Monday, December 19, 2022.



The operators indicated that their decision to reduce the fares follows the recent reductions in the price of petroleum products.



“With the recent reductions in the price of petroleum products, it became necessary to engage stakeholders to give consideration to a review of the fares in line with the Administrative Instrument.



"Consequently, a series of negotiation meetings were held with stakeholders to agree on an acceptable level of fare reduction commensurate with the current fuel prices,” parts of the statement read.



The group added that the fares cover the following types of road transport operations:

1. Shared taxis



2. Intra-city (Trotro)



3. Intercity (Long distance)



4. Haulage



The operators urged commercial transport operators to comply with the new fares and post them at their loading terminals.

