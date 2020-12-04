Drolor Bosso Adamtey calls for peace ahead of 2020 elections

Drolor Bosso Adamtey I, The Suapolor of the Se (Shai) State

Source: Edward Asare, Contributor

His Royal Majesty Drolor Bosso Adamtey I, The Suapolor of the Se (Shai) State has appealed to Ghanaians to maintain peace ahead of the December 7 polls.

He called for a free and fair elections and urged all Ghanaians to elect a leader who is committed to Ghana’s development, strengthening democracy and good governance.



Speaking in his address, HRM Drolor Bosso Adamtey I said,” It is a privilege to be a Ghanaian and a great blessing to call Ghana home. We should be proud of our nation. Ghana is one of the most peaceful nations on earth and it is our duty as citizens to protect the peace and unity we have enjoyed over the years.”



He urged the public to respect the rights and liberties of others and desist from disenfranchising other voters during the elections. He also appealed to Ghanaians to adhere to all directives outlined by the Electoral Commission and law enforcement agencies.

Drolor Bosso Adamtey I sounded a clarion call to traditional rulers, party faithfuls, various stakeholders among others not to use their influence to incite violence, chaos or division but rather promote peace and order.



He added, ” When it's all said and done, we must remember we are Ghanaians first before anything else. We have a future to behold and generations to sustain. May God continue to bless us all, our homeland Ghana, and make our nation great and strong. Let's further strive to uphold the freedom, peace and unity we enjoy as a country and remain a beacon of hope to the international community.”

Source: Edward Asare, Contributor