Drones to patrol borders in December 7 elections – Ghana Immigration Service hints

According to the GIS, drones will be used to patrol borders. File photo

Ghanaians are most likely to go to the polls on December 7 with the country’s borders still closed.

The entry points into the country were closed as part of measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.



The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has hinted that drones could be used in the December 7 elections to patrol borders to ensure.



Head of Public Affairs of the GIS, Superintendent Michael Amoako-Attah said patrolling and other operational duties have been heightened as Ghana heard to the polls.



According to him, the Sector Minister had earlier this year mentioned that the Ministry was in the process of acquiring drones to aid in surveillance and therefore it was likely the drones could be deployed.

“That is in the pipeline. As we speak some of the major entry points have been hooked on to CCTV so you could be at the Command base and be able to see far away from where you are and push in men when you observe any on toward action, so gradually we are getting to the technology bit of surveillance”.



According to Mr. Amoako-Attah, “The Commander in Chief says the borders are closed and it is our duty to ensure that the President’s directives are enforced. Any breach means we have been negligence and that is what caused the uproar during the registration process."



“As we speak the borders are still locked and key. We have our officers; Border Patrols, Rapid Response Units patrolling all the borders and also making sure that unapproved routs are not being used."



“Let me say the border communities are collaborating with us and providing information about unapproved routs and we are conducting serious patrols in those areas so if anybody was able to register and now attempting to come back it will be difficult,” he stated.