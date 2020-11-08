0
Dubawa partners with CODEO to fight election-related misinformation

CODEO Election The CSO has observed every election in Ghana since it was established in the year 2000.

Sun, 8 Nov 2020 Source: ghana.dubawa.org

Dubawa has partnered with the largest domestic election observation network in Ghana, Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), to fight election-related misinformation and disinformation during Ghana’s December 7 elections.

The partnership, which also includes GhanaFact, another fact-checking organisation in the country, is in line with the parties’ commitment to stemming all election-related misinformation that can threaten the nation’s peaceful climate.

CODEO, who will have a deployment of observers across the country, will provide on-site verified information to the two fact-checking organisations, whose responsibility will be to subsequently prove or disprove all election-day and election-related information.

CODEO is an independent and nonpartisan network of civil society groups, faith-based organisations, and professional bodies who observe Ghanaian elections.

