‘Duffour asked his son to contest his uncle in Afram Plains because he declared support for Mahama’ – Report

Thu, 11 May 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

According to information obtained by Rainbowradioonline.com, Dr. Kwabena Duffour encouraged his son, Dr. Kwabena Duffour Jnr., to contest the incumbent MP for Sekyere Afraim Plains, Alex Adomako-Mensah because he [Adomako-Mensah] advised Dr. Duffour to declare his support for former President John Dramani Mahama and not contest him.

According to information obtained by this website, the current MP, who is the junior brother of the former finance minister, advised him to support John Mahama because he was more likely to help the NDC win the elections in 2024.

His plea, however, did not go over well with the aspiring presidential candidate.

The sources within the Minority caucus, the lawmaker explained to his brother that the option was for Dr. Duffour to join the Mahama ticket and support him in 2024.

Aside from that, the MP also told his brother he was declaring for John Mahama although he [Duffour] was contesting.

"Dr. Duffour encouraged his son to run against his uncle, Alex Adomako-Mensah, our current MP. Duffour and Hon. Adomako are blood relatives. Hon. Adomako’s only crime was advising his older brother, Duffour, not to run in the Presidential Primaries but instead to back JM. Hon. Adomako informed Duffour that he is a supporter of JM. As a punishment for his brother’s honesty, he turned his son against him. Politics is a tricky business,” our sources said.

