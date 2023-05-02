1
Duffuor begins 4-day campaign tour of Eastern Region

Dr Kwabena Duffuor Dr Kwabena Duffuor.jpeg Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Tue, 2 May 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Former Finance Minister and a Presidential candidate aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Dr.Kwabena Duffuor has kicked start 4-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region today Monday May 1, 2023.

Dr. Duffuor will meet all delegates in the 33 constituencies in the region to spell out his vision to building a formidable party with vibrant grassroot for victory 2024.

He and his campaign team met the regional executives of the party before separately meeting delegates in New Juaben North and South constituency.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
