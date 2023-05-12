Duffuor’s head of security strikes again, calls for sack of Bawah Mogtari from NDC

James Agbey wants Mogtari sacked from the NDC

The Head of Security of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s 2024 Security Detail, James Agbey, has struck for the second time in a week, this time calling for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to sack Joyce Bawah Mogtari from the party.

In a statement made available to GhanaWeb, the NDC operative said that the special aide to John Mahama should be sacked altogether from the party for her tribal comments.



James Agbey was reacting to a statement that was said to have been linked to Joyce Bawah Mogtari, in which she made some damning comments about Ashantis, on the back of an interlocutory injunction suit filed by Dr Kwabena Duffuor on the NDC’s May 13, 2023, primaries.



James Agbey described the statement as unacceptable.



However, it must be stated that the Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has urged the public to disregard that statement, describing it as a fake social media post.



Referring to the post as having been shared from a clone account, she denies making any tribal comments against the Ashanti people.



She also expressed gratitude for the swift attention the fake tweet received, but hoped that people would instead "discount, discredit or report the fake tweets instead of sharing same across platforms knowing same to be false, fake and disinformation."



Mogtari firmly believes that the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is behind the creation of clone accounts to target political opponents and generate public outrage.



Read the full statement by James Agbey below:



Joyce Bawah Mogtari is anti-Ghanaian. She must be sacked from the NDC.



-------



In a moment of Twitter madness last night, John Mahama's spokesperson, Joyce Bawah Mogtari made a daminng and explosive tribal conclusion that seeks to slander Ashantis and portray them as dangers to society.

In the said publication, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, who also speaks for John Mahama remarked that; "It is always the Ashantis! Always causing problems with their unnecessary egos. This defeatist approach won't work. John Mahama is NDC and NDC is John Mahama"



It is the most explosive tribal tirade ever. Very disingenuous, deplorable, treacherous and unacceptable, and I forcefully oppose this obvious denigration of the Ashantis. I am unnerved by her outburst, and her stance. Equally troubling is her assertion that John Mahama is the NDC and NDC is John Mahama.



Obviously, this ethnic and tribal sentimentalism being used as factional weapon in NDC by Mahama’s spokesperson is geared towards the ostracization of hard working Ashantis in the NDC.



And this showed, once again, why the NDC have been struggling to win national elections since 2016.



Sadly, while Mahama is presiding over this toxic atmosphere in the party, the bigotry of his followers keep growing and breeding further hatred, and he's doing nothing to restore dignity within the ranks of the party.



He has failed to call his aides, who have engaged in one irresponsibility or the other to order.



How can any reasonable NDC member reason that the Ashantis are the problem of the NDC simply because Dr Kwabena Duffuor is insisting on holding the party leadership accountable?



Again, how conveniently self-serving of Joyce Bawah Mogtari? She is following Mahama campaigning for votes in the Ashanti Region and at the same time calling Ashantis names?



Need I remind Joyce Bawah Mogtari that the NDC needs the Ashanti votes more than the Ashantis need the NDC?

Is she aware that without at least 30% of the Ashanti votes, the NDC can never win any national elections anymore?



Joyce Bawah Mogtari's pathetic display of hysteria and freak show does not help the cause of the NDC and she must be sacked now if the party want to make any credible showings in the 2024 elections.



I am by this public statement calling on the National Executive Committee of the NDC to sack Joyce Bawah Mogtari from the party for bringing the name of the party into disrepute.



This is a woman who together with her husband have been feeding fat on the party. She was a minster of state while the husband occupied the CEO position of the Food and Drugs Board. Now, both husband and wife still want to continue to eat with both hands and so they are out there engaging in tribal sentimentalism.



It is a tragedy that in AD 2023, ethinic politics and the hatred for the Ashantis has re-entered the NDC mainstream politics through a toxic amalgam of spillover from vilification of Dr Kwabena Duffuor.



Surely, the NDC can do better than this, and recognise the fact that Joyce Bawa is a liability, and that she deserves to be sacked from the party.



To deny the Ashantis their rightful place in the NDC and national politics is to assault the values of freedom and justice for all.



Enough is enough!!



Signed:

James Agbey (NDC Operative, and head of Duffuor 2024 Security Detail)



