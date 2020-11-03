Dumelo and Lydia Alhassan ‘boogie’ together at charity event

NDC’s John Dumelo and NPP’s Lydia Seyram Alhassan who are both keenly contesting for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary seat were seen dancing together at a charity event held at Okponglo, a suburb in the constituency.

Facing each other and beaming with smiles, the two political rivals put aside their differences as they slowly ‘grooved’ to Kojo Antwi’s ‘Akonoba’.



Not only did they dance, but also with their hands held, both parties pledged peace and tranquillity in the upcoming 2020 December general elections.



Meanwhile, in recent times, the two have on several occasions been spotted embarking on developmental projects in the constituency by way of garnering votes for the upcoming polls.



Despite punching each other on their campaign platforms, the two have become seemingly close in recent times.

However, the event which was organized by Yaw Sakyi seeks to contribute more to the Ayawaso West Wuogon community by feeding 5000 poor, aged, and physically challenged persons.



It was also held to promote peace and tolerance before, during, and after the December elections.



Watch the video below



