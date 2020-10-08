Dumelo doesn't believe in intellectuals; he can't lead Ayawaso West - Lydia Alhassan

Lydia Seyram Alhassan and John Dumelo are contesting for the Parliamentary seat in Ayawaso West

Member of Parliament(MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Lydia Alhassan Seyram has said that John Dumelo who does not believe in intellectuals cannot lead the people of Ayawaso West Wuogon.

According to her, the Constituency has five Tertiary Institutions and a number of Junior and Senior High Schools and therefore will need someone who believes that education is a game-changer to lead them.



To her, if John Dumelo is voted into power, the Ayawaso West Wuogon which is dominated by elites will retrogress in its development so there is the need for the people in the Constituency to make the best decision by voting for her.



Lydia Alhassan was speaking in an interview on Accra-based Joy News when she made this known.

She said: “We have five tertiary institutions here. The last time I heard he doesn’t believe in intellectuals and you want to lead a constituency where you don’t believe in them? I do respect and believe in them even you’re not today, that is why we have projects. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by the Grace of God set up this Free SHS for those down there to be able to take advantage of it and build themselves. So we are building people, you may not be intellectual today, but by the Grace of God, with the measures and policies that are put in place you’ll become.”



“We all started from nowhere. NPP we believe in building people and that is what we are doing and they’ll not make a mistake to vote for someone who doesn’t believe in them. They shouldn’t make the mistake, we will retrogress as a constituency. We want someone who can bring developmental projects to the Constituency and that’s exactly what I’m doing.”