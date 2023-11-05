Dumelo jabs Lydia Alhassan after Kennedy Agyapong beat Bawumia at Ayawaso West Wuogon?

MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan and John Dumelo

John Dumelo, an aspiring Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, appears to have subtly jabbed his contender, Lydia Alhassan after her preferred candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia performed below expectations in her constituency in the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.

Bawumia's key rival, Kennedy Agyapong garnered 535 votes, taking the lead in Ayawaso West Wuogon during the November 4 primaries.



Reacting to this in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Dumelo said he was not taken aback when Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's votes were below Kennedy Agyapong.



He appeared to have questioned why his contender couldn't rally delegates in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency to vote for her preferred presidential candidate - Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



"So Ken Agyapong won in Ayawaso West….Someone couldn’t whip her delegates in line for Bawumia. I’m not surprised," John Dumelo said.



Kennedy Agyapong polled 535 votes whiles Dr Mahamudu Bawumia garnered 441 votes at Ayawaso West Wuogon.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, on the other hand, had 1 vote and Addai Nimo 3 votes.



But at the end of the presidential primaries held on Saturday, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the winner and is the flagbearer for the 2024 presidential elections.



Dr Bawumia secured his victory with 61.43% of the total votes, with Kennedy Agyapong, his closest rival, receiving 37.41% of the vote share.



The other two contestants, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai Nimo, garnered 0.75% and 0.41%.



SA/BB

Read Dumelo’s tweet below;



