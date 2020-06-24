General News

Dumelo tops Twitter trends after more revelations on alleged ‘stolen’ V8

NDC Parliamentary aspirant for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, John Dumelo, has become the most talked-about personality on social media, particularly Twitter after he disclosed more details surrounding the procurement of a government vehicle.

In a bid to unravel suspicions and clear the air regarding the incident which occurred in 2017, the actor cum politician told Citi FM’s Umaru Sanda that, he believed he was entitled to the Toyota Landcruiser V8 vehicle because he had made payments for ownership to be transferred.



Asked whether he knew that the vehicle belonged to the state, specifically National Security Operatives, John Dumelo answered in the affirmative, noting that he was told he would be the sole owner after he made full payment.



The negotiation resulted in the MP aspirant respraying the vehicle, an action which earned him an invitation by the National Security.



“at that point in time when I was paying for the vehicle, it’s not a matter of it’s for the government or not. It was a matter of, okay John, when you finish paying, we’ll just do the change of ownership…” he explained.



John Dumelo came under the spotlight in 2017 after it emerged that he illegally tried to keep a vehicle belonging to the government.

Reports at the time suggested he was on his way to spray the V8 Land Cruiser when National Security operatives intercepted him to retrieve the vehicle.



But in an interview, he cleared the air that he was eventually given another V8 after government seized the one which had generated the controversy.



Users on twitter have been divided as usual with some condemning him for indulging in corrupt activities even before he joined the political flock.



Others commended him for coming clean and setting the records straight as far as what became known as his biggest scandal yet was concerned.



Below are some reactions.

If you are paying for something that is in your custody and you already use. If you see damages on it, do you correct it or you wait for it to deteriorate?

I do not condone thievery, but I do not see his wrong in this matter as reported here. — Se li Kem (@BrytSeli) June 24, 2020

Agency sells gov't cars? The National Security must probe this issue further. State cars are auctioned. That v8 was a 2015 model. The policy at that time said you could only purchase a salon car you've used more than 2 years. How was an SUV sold to him in 2016 if it wasn't stolen — Rex (@RexOmarrr) June 24, 2020

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.