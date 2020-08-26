Dumelo woos Ayawaso West Wuogon students with 4,000 laptops

Click for Market Deals →
Actor, John Dumelo is set to distribute 4000 laptops to students in his constituency as part of efforts to ensure quality education.
The distribution is expected to start in September and will be handled by the John Dumelo foundation.
According to the Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in these times when online learning has become very imperative, he believes distributing the laptops will have a great impact on learning.
The actor turned politician, however, did not tell his source of funding for this all important donation to students but indicated that through the help of the public, more students can be reached with this donation.
