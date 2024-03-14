Dumsor: Their arrogance of power amplifies their lack of humility – Fifi Kwetey descends on govt

Fifi Kwetey is the General Secretary of the NDC

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey, has slammed the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government over its handling of the intermittent power supply the country is currently grappling with.

In a post shared on X on Wednesday, March 14, 2024, Fifi Kwetey accused the government of telling lies to the public about what is actually happening with the country’s capacity to generate the needed power.



He said that the failure of the government to admit that it has taken the country back to the dreaded days of intermittent power supply, which became popularly known as dumsor, shows its lack of humility.



“The stark absence of humility within the NPP is now overshadowed by their escalating arrogance. How is it conceivable for a party, which took over an efficiently capacitated energy sector of nearly 4000 MW from John Mahama, to preside over the troubling return of 'Dumsor'?



“The resurgence of such a crisis speaks volumes, pointing directly to mismanagement and lacklustre leadership. Despite the glaring reality of ongoing power outages, the government's response—or lack thereof—raises serious concerns,” he wrote.



He added, “Why is there a refusal to admit the regression since John Mahama's tenure ended? It is disconcerting how the NPP seems blind to the harsh disruptions in Ghanaians' daily lives, indicative of severe denial of the current power challenges.”

Fifi Kwetey also said that the government not admitting that dumsor is back shows its hypocrisy and lack of respect for the people of Ghana.



He called on the government to acknowledge that the country is going through an energy crisis for the sake of accountability and transparency, so as to enable Ghanaian businesses and households to plan their lives better.



Read his full statement below:



In the face of escalating power woes, it's imperative for the NPP to heed the voice of the Ghanaian people. Our nation's energy sector is in crisis, yet the government seems unwilling to confront its failings.



1. NPP's Arrogance of Power Amplifies Their Lack of Humility

The stark absence of humility within the NPP is now overshadowed by their escalating arrogance. How is it conceivable for a party, which took over an efficiently capacitated energy sector of nearly 4000 MW from John Mahama, to preside over the troubling return of 'Dumsor'? The resurgence of such a crisis speaks volumes, pointing directly to mismanagement and lackluster leadership. Despite the glaring reality of ongoing power outages, the government's response—or lack thereof—raises serious concerns. Why is there a refusal to admit the regression since John Mahama's tenure ended? It is disconcerting how the NPP seems blind to the harsh disruptions in Ghanaians' daily lives, indicative of severe denial of the current power challenges.



2. Where Is the Respect for the Ghanaian People?



Under the NPP's watch, the nation questions: Where has the respect for the intelligence and perseverance of our people gone? When the government claims there is no 'Dumsor' while industries falter, schools struggle, and homes are plunged into darkness, do they not insult the collective wisdom of our nation? How can they justify their management when, despite the ESLA fund's intent to amass over GH₵20 billion in 5 years, and do away with the legacy debt, they opted for securitization that capped it at GH₵10 billion, leaving debts unresolved and the sector staggering?



3. Is Hypocrisy the New Standard of Governance?



The stark contrast between the NPP's promises and their actions poses a critical question: Has hypocrisy become their standard? When they vehemently criticized the NDC's handling of past power crises and now falter under similar circumstances, where does their integrity stand? They once opposed the ESLA, yet now, they extend its tenure, distorting its purpose. Why is it so difficult to acknowledge the foresight and resolution of the past administration under John Mahama, who transparently tackled the challenges and substantially boosted our generation capacity?

Currently, the ECG denies the existence of 'Dumsor' and refuses to issue a load-shedding schedule, despite their significant debts to IPPs and the consequent underproduction in power plants. Remarkably, we find ourselves shedding nearly 500MW during peak periods. How can the government maintain such a level of deceit toward its citizens? For instance, in January, the claim was a payment of $43 million to private power producers, yet the actual disbursement fell short, totaling less than $9.5 million. How can this not be seen as a stark departure from honesty and accountability to the Ghanaian people?



4. The NPP Clearly Lacks Visionary Management



Lastly, how will history remember a government that inherited assets and squandered opportunities? The NPP's lack of vision in energy sector management raises pressing concerns. When ESLA was poised to eliminate the sector's crippling debts, why choose immediate gains over sustainable stability? Their failure to invest, to innovate, or even to maintain the strides made by their predecessors not only jeopardizes our energy sector but reflects a broader disregard for Ghana's future.



In this critical moment, Ghanaians demand the NPP to acknowledge the energy crisis and commit to transparency and accountability. Energy stability is essential for our prosperity, and Ghanaians merit a leadership that is truthful, respectful, and effective. It's time for the NPP to embrace responsibility and uphold the integrity expected in governance.



#Together4Change2024

BAI/AE



Watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.