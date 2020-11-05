Dzamesi and Avedzi promise peaceful elections in Ketu North

File photo

Mr Kofi Dzamesi, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and Mr James Klutse Avedzi, Member of Parliament for Ketu North, have pledged to ensure peace as they compete for the Ketu North seat.

A statement issued by the Board of Advisors of Trans4orm Ghana, (a network of rights activists) copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Mr Dzamesi and Mr Avedzi, made the pledge at the Ketu North edition of Vote for Peace Concert.



Organised by Tosh Media and Trans4orm Network, Ghana, the concert was a platform for the two leading parliamentary candidates on the tickets of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) respectively, in the Ketu North, to assure the electorate that they were committed to peace.



Mr Dzamesi, whose address was delivered on his behalf by a party communicator, said the December election in the Constituency would be orderly and peaceful and called on the youth in the area to resist any attempt by anyone to engage in violence.



“I am not a violent person and I will not condone in any violent act by anyone. We are known to be peace-loving and law-abiding people so let us maintain that reputation,” he said.



Delivering his address through a video link, Mr Avedzi called on the youth to expose any perpetrator of violence. He noted that the area can only develop if the people united and embraced peace.

“We are one people with a common agenda of seeking the best for the area, the region and Ghana. Nothing should derail that common ambition.”



Mr Vincent Azumah, Chair, Board of Advisors of Trans4orm Ghana, called on politicians to not to protect any follower who engaged in election-related violence.



He called on the youth and traditional leaders in the area to reject politicians who supported violence.



“The youth of Ketu, the youth of Volta and the youth of Ghana must engage politicians to demand accountability and development. Do not allow yourselves to be engaged by politicians to unleash mayhem on each other”.



Mr Azumah also asked that People Living With Disabilities were considered in the planning and execution of elections.

He said the collaboration of Tosh Media and Trans4orm Ghana should serve as an eye-opener for other institutions to be creative in supporting peacebuilding initiatives.



Inspector Emmanuel Danyo, speaking on behalf of the Ketu District Police Command, assured the people of the readiness of the Police to keep the peace and to protect lives and property always.



“Even though the Police will remain friendly all the time, we will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute recalcitrant people,” he warned.



Inspector Danyo recalled the experiences of other countries which were plunged into violence as a result of electoral challenges.



The Volta for peace concert which puts together over 25 young artistes with songs composed specifically for a peaceful election, has already gone through the Volta regional capital, Ho, before Dzodze. It will travel to Akatsi, Keta and Hohoe before December 7, 2020.