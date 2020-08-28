General News

Dzifa Gomashie reveals that one thing she likes about Mahama

Former Deputy Tourism Minister, Dzifa Gomashie and Former President John Dramani Mahama

A Deputy Tourism Minister under the erstwhile Mahama administration has described her former boss’s willingness to grant a listening ear to people as something she cherishes most about him.

According to Dzifa Gomashie, John Dramani Mahama made everybody feel important by making room for his appointees to offer suggestions on critical matters of the State.



“You can always whisper what you want to him and he takes it warmly. He listens and you feel like you’ve been heard. Even if he’s not able to do all that you asked of him, you know that you’ll get the response you’re looking for. You don’t feel as if, you are being shunned. He listens and you feel like you’ve been heard,” she stated in an interview with Lexis Bill.



Speaking more about her four years as a Minister, Mrs Gomashie who is now the NDC aspiring MP for Ketu South said, her role as Deputy Minister taught her tolerance and resilience.

“Being in government taught me to be resilient and tolerant, actually. I didn’t think that I could be tolerant but I realised that oh Jack! I am not bad at all. “I could put up with so much and I didn’t think I had it in me to be so tolerant, so I give myself a pass,” she explained.



Asides being a politician, Mrs Dzifa Gomashie is the queen mother for the Aflao Traditional Area.



She is also a Ghanaian female veteran actress, producer, screen scriptwriter.

