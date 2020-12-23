EC, Akufo-Addo in bed to keep Techiman South seat for NPP – Mahama

Former president John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of being in bed with President Akufo-Addo to keep the Techiman South seat on the side of the NPP.

Condemning the police for allegedly maltreating the minority MPs during a protest, Mahama said: “Tuesday was a sad day for Ghana’s democracy when the Minority Members of Ghana’s Parliament were prevented from presenting a petition to the Electoral Commission in respect of the recent Parliamentary election in Techiman South.”



Below is the full Facebook post:



Tuesday was a sad day for Ghana’s democracy when the Minority Members of Ghana’s Parliament were prevented from presenting a petition to the Electoral Commission in respect of the recent Parliamentary election in Techiman South. But let me congratulate the Minority Leader and the Caucus for stepping out boldly in defence of the democratic rights of Ghanaians.

“The conduct of the Electoral Commission (EC), with the tacit support of the incumbent President, Nana Akufo-Addo, using security personnel acting capriciously even towards Members of Parliament is not something anyone could have envisaged in our beloved country in the course of our 4th Republic. Clearly the EC and its Chairperson are in connivance with Nana Akufo-Addo to fraudulently keep the Techiman South seat on the NPP side.



“This is a clear subversion of the will of the people. I salute all who have had courage to call out the EC and the Nana Akufo-Addo administration in this brazen act of trampling on the democratic will of the people. I want to restate our challenge to the EC, to come out and show Ghanaians their Results Summary sheet and pink sheets for the Techiman South Constituency.”



