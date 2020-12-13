EC Chair, Akufo-Addo are aware Mahama won the elections - Clement Apaak

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak says former President John Dramani Mahama won 2020.

He argues that the president and the EC chair are aware that the former president won the polls but the will of the people was subverted.



To him under no condition should the NDC allow the will of the people to be subverted.



He admonished the party to use all legitimate means to challenge the results.



He wrote: “JM and NDC won the 2020 elections, Akufo-Addo knows it, Jean Mensah knows it."



"Under no circumstances must JM and our great NDC allow the true will of the people to be subverted.”

Read his statement below



Election 2020 – Let the paid hypocrites call out Jean Mensah and her EC for declaring a man the people of Ghana rejected and stop worrying President elect- John Dramani Mahama.



If anyone should concede its Akufo-Addo, the mother serpent of corruption, who has lost a parliamentary majority and has his ministers and appointees kicked out of Parliament like borla.







In solidarity!



Dr. Clement Apaak



M.P and M.P. elect.



Builsa South