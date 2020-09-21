EC Chairperson under joint police and military protection – Kwesi Pratt claims

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, is alleging that a joint police and military team is guarding the residence of Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC).

According to him, security operatives are using armoured vehicles to protect her.



“Last week I was coming home from town, late at night, there were barricades around her house; you can’t drive in front of her house without being thoroughly searched and so on. What is it that has highlighted the security level of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission?” he asked on the Alhaji and Alhaji show on Pan African TV broadcast on Sunday.



“What does National Security know that we don’t know? In any case, why does she feel so frightened as to call for this level of security, and if this level of security is called for, then something must be happening,” he noted.



Pratt also stated that he has never witnessed such protection for any Chairperson of the Electoral Commission before, and stressed that “something is happening”.



He further cautioned the Security authorities: “And today, I’m sending a very very clear warning to the security services. What happened at Ayawaso West Wuogon will never be allowed to happen again. In Ayawaso West Wuogon, after firing a few shots, injuring a few people and so on, people started scattering. The NDC even went to the extent of pulling out of the elections. I think that is history but I’m seeing things happening,” he said.

Pratt further added that he had seen videos of civilians confronting 30 to 40 policemen armed to the teeth and disarming them.



“The Ghanaian population is no longer afraid of guns and bullets. What I am seeing convinces me that the people of Ghana are determined to ensure that nobody bullies them. The people of Ghana have come to the point where they realize that mass mobilization is an antidote to vigilantism,[…] reckless abuse of soldiers and policemen to the achievement of narrow partisan interests,” unhappy Kwesi Pratt indicated.



He warned further that anybody who tries that on December 7 will regret it.



“The use of violence and intimidation is not going to work on December 7, it will not work. We will not allow that to work. If at the end of the elections, the people of Ghana genuinely and truly want Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to continue in office, all of us will agree. The ballot will speak; The ballot will speak the voice of the people; The ballot must be allowed to say what the people want and we will respect that. If at the end of elections on December 7, the people of Ghana decide that the new president they want is John Dramani Mahama, let nobody dare change that,” he warned.





