EC announces special arrangement for pregnant women, aged, PWDs to register

The Electoral Commission has announced a special arrangement for the aged and persons with disability as well as those requiring special needs to register in the forthcoming voters’ registration exercise.

The Commission will from Tuesday, June 30 start the nationwide voter registration exercise for the compilation of a new register for the conduct of the December 7, 2020, presidential and parliamentary elections.



The exercise registration will be done in all the 33,367 polling stations nationwide.



Persons aged 60 years and above, pregnant women, as well as lactating mothers, will have the privilege to register at the various district offices of the Electoral Commission from July 2 to August 6.



This category of persons, the EC said in a statement Friday, can download the registration and guarantor forms from its website, fill same with their details and submit it to the registration to facilitate the registration process for them.

“Each applicant is to present a valid passport or a Ghana Card which is also known as the National Identification card to prove their eligibility to register,” the statement said.



For those eligible applicants without any of the required documents, the Commission said they will have to provide two persons who have already registered to serve as guarantors for them.



“The Commission will enforce safety protocols at each district office across the country to protect applicants from the COVID-19 pandemic,” it assured.

