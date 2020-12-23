EC apologises to Minority Leader

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu

The Chair of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) has written to the Minority Leader in Parliament over matters arising from Tuesday’s march by the caucus.

The march by the Minority Caucus to the headquarters of the EC was marred by a clash with the police, who prevented the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmakers from going to the EC offices to present their petition.



The police claimed the lawmaker had no permit to embark on such a procession.



The Minority threatened, in a press conference back at Parliament, to deal mercilessly with the EC for the absence of its top officials in receiving the petition.



The Commission later explained, in a statement, that it had received the notice of the march by the NDC members of Parliament (MPs) rather late.



On Wednesday, December 23, Jean Mensa wrote to Haruna Iddrisu to acknowledge receipt of the petition, which was read out to the media after no EC official showed up to receive it. She also acknowledged receipt of the Minority Leader’s letter.



“We apologize for our inability to meet with you and your delegation,” Mrs Mensa stated in her letter.

“This stemmed from the late receipt of your letter.



“We assure you that our doors remain open should you wish to present the petition in person to the Commission.”



She further assured that the content of the petition will be studied and consequently responded to “within the shortest possible time”.



“As a Commission, we remain committed to resolving issues arising from the just-ended election which are within our mandate.”



The NDC is contesting the results of the December 7 elections, claiming its presidential candidate won the presidential poll and the party obtained a working majority from the parliamentary polls.