General News

EC ballooning figures from some regions, reducing those from stronghold – NDC

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of manipulating figures of the current voters registration exercise.

According to the Director of Election, Elvis Afryie Ankrah, the EC is ballooning figures emanating from some particular regions while reducing those from the strongholds of the NDC.



Speaking at a press conference, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said the EC ballooned the figures in the Offinso North and Afigya Sekyere East constituency.



“Whereas the actual registration figure recorded in the Offinso North Constituency in the Ashanti Region at the end of the first phase of registration stood at 7,869, the EC reported 26,886 which indicated that a whopping 19,017 registrant had found their way onto the register being compiled. Similarly in the Afigya Sekyere East, the EC diabolically reported 14,263 instead of the actual registration of 8,975 which was an addition of 5,288 registrants t those who actually registered.”



He also accused them of cutting off numbers from the total number of people who registered in the Oti region which is one of the strong holds of the party.



“Conversely, instead of 43,197 that were captured in the Oti Region, the EC reported only 38,551 thereby cutting off as much 4,646 from the actual registration,” he alleged.

He said that the party has written a letter to the EC awaiting response from them.



Meanwhile, the EC is expected to begin the third phase of the voters registration on Sunday, July 12.



Deputy Chairman of the EC in charge of Operations, Samuel Tettey, made this known in a presentation at a press briefing in Accra on Friday, July 10, 2020.



According to him, “a new phase will start on Sunday 12th July and end on Friday 17th July 2020.”



The second week of the registration exercise started on Monday 6th July and will end on Saturday 11th July, 2020.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.