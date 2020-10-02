'EC deserves commendation despite the challenges' - John Boadu

NPP's General Secretary, John Boadu

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has asked Ghanaians to commend the Electoral Commission (EC) for executing their mandates despite some challenges it faced.

Mr Boadu who visited the Hohoe Municipal EC’s registration centre as part of his tour to the Volta region said it is evident that there were still some genuine people who couldn’t register during the previous registration exercise.



“We need to continue to commend the Electoral Commission and “like-thinking people who believe that the Ghanaian, who is qualified to partake in this year’s election is given the chance to have their names on the electoral roll.” he stated.



According to the NPP General Secretary, but for EC's extention of the registration exercise, many citizens would have been disenfranchised.

The General Secretary said interactions with some EC officers in the region proved that minor issues including misplaced names or mismatches was encountered during the exercise.



He said although the process was generally peaceful, there was the need for vigilance to ensure that people who were not qualified are prevented from being added to the electoral register.



Mr Boadu also charged the Electoral Commission to exhibit the current register being compiled and correct all anomalies before October 5.