'EC gave free votes to the NDC and Mahama in the 2020 election'- Mac Manu alleges

Peter Mac Manu was the campaign manager for the NPP in the just ended 2020 elections

The 2020 Election Campaign Manager of the New Patriotic Party, Peter Mac Manu has alleged that the Electoral Commission gave free votes to the National Democratic Congress which has resulted in an election dispute.

According to him, John Mahama of the NDC would have gotten fewer votes if not for the clandestine decision of the Electoral Commission to give out free unsolicited votes to the former President.



Speaking on recent political developments where Mr Mahama has petitioned the Supreme Court to have the 2020 election annulled, Peter Mac Manu said he does believe the numbers the EC presented in favour of the NDC and Mahama are fictitious.



“John Mahama did not even get the votes the EC presented in his favour. I believe he got fewer votes and the EC helped him with some votes," he said.

Meanwhile, John Mahama has petitioned the Supreme Court to look into the 2020 election and have it redressed in his favour. According to the petition, he asking the court to call for a run-off between himself and President Akufo-Addo.



Mahama, amongst other reliefs, is also asking the court to stop the incumbent president from announcing himself as President-elect.