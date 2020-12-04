EC has conducted the most credible register in Ghana’s history – Akufo-Addo

EC Chair, Jean Mensa

President Akufo-Addo has patted the back of the Electoral Commission for compiling a credible voters register for the upcoming general elections amidst the global pandemic, coronavirus.

He averred that the newly compiled voters register by the EC is the most credible one in the history of Ghana.



Speaking at the peace signing ceremony December 4, the NPP flagbearer said, “I would say we have conducted arguably the electoral process thus far. In the midst of a global pandemic, the electoral commission has compiled a credible voters register, arguably the most credible in our history.”



According to him, he, together with all political parties were content with the special voting which took place on Tuesday, December 1.



“The Special voting process passed out peacefully with all political parties happy with the process,” he stressed.

He, therefore, asked Ghanaians to vote massively for him on December 7 by way of renewing his mandate to continue his developmental projects.



“We are certain we have a track record that will make Ghanaians vote to renew our mandate. Just as it was in 2016, we want this victory to be sweet and incontestable…I have said that we believe in elections, and I am happy to give my word that we shall accept the verdict of the people of Ghana," Akufo-Addo added.



