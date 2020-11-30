EC has turned IPAC into a WhatsApp group - Peter Bamfo

Peter Bamfo, Editor of the Patriot Newspaper

Editor of the Patriot Newspaper, Peter Bamfo has shared that the Electoral Commission (EC) has no regard for the experienced members of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) and has turned the committee into a dormant WhatsApp group page.

According to him, the EC has turned IPAC into an information-sharing group where they only tell IPAC what they want to do and have already done instead of consulting them (IPAC) in their (EC) decision making processes.



“IPAC has been made into a WhatsApp group where only the administrator of the group, EC can make posts. They’ve been placed on an information-sharing platform where no one gets the chance to express their views”, Peter said.



He made this statement on the Editors’ Take, a segment of the Happy Morning Show hosted by Samuel Eshun on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM.



He motioned that the refusal of the EC to listen to advise from IPAC is why they’re currently facing the many challenges now, including missing names on the Special Voting List.



To him, none of the Commissioners of the EC is experienced to hold an election and all other electoral processes on their own.

“None of the EC Commissioners have been part of the inner dealings for about 2-3 general elections. They’ve all not worked with the EC before. What experience do they have? They have seasoned men like General Asiedu Nketia as part of IPAC who have the depth of knowledge and can help them with their work. But what are they doing to them?”



Peter revealed that General Asiedu Nketia warned the EC against the rush in compiling the new voter register because of the many unforeseen implications but they disregarded him.



“Jean Mensa didn’t hear him and that caused numerous problems and now the security agencies are not even getting the chance to partake in the special voting exercise”.



“Jean didn’t heed to the warning and now, we are here”, he repeated.