EC inflated number of voters in NPP strongholds - Sammy Gyamfi

NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

The Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi has alleged that the number of voters in some strongholds of the New Political Party have been inflated.

Although the NDC have expressed worry about the omission of names and reduction of the number of voters in some of their strongholds, they also argue that the Electoral Commission, which they have described as bedfellows of government, has also inflated the voters register to favour their opponents.



In an interview on Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV, Sammy Gyamfi said, “Apart from missing names, you also have additional names which have been added. When we do the registration, there are daily print outs that political parties are given so that we are all on the same page.”



He added, “Take a constituency like Asewaase in the Ashanti Region, J Line Toilet, where the NPP is determined to unseat Muntaka, the number of people who were registered where 670 that is what we have on our printout. The register exhibited has 905 names, the number added is 235. We don’t know where they came from. So we are not just talking about omitted names.”



Sammy Gyamfi further noted that “another polling station, MA Primary School, the number added is 131, Sakafia Secondary School, the number added is 233 and it’s all across the country.”

The EC have explained that polling stations that have more 800 voters, will be divided into two, A and B.



However, the NDC’s Communications Officer believes the EC does not have any intention of correcting the anomalies in the new voters register.



“You have names omitted or included and the numbers are huge, not the normal ones that we have seen in the history of this country, this is unusual. You have names being added which the EC is unable to explain,” he said.