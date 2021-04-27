EC must be commended for reducing cost of elections – Mac Manu

NPP's 2020 Election Campaign Director, Peter Mac Manu

Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) must be lauded for being able to reduce the cost involved in the conduct of 2020 elections, the Campaign Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in last year’s elections, Mr Peter Mac Manu, has said.

Mr Mac Manu told Dzifah Bampoh on the ‘First Take’ on 3FM Tuesday April 27 that the cost of elections in Ghana over the years has been among the highest until the 2020 elections.



“I think they are prepared and willing to accept things that were done wrongly but they must be commended for things also that were done rightly like reducing the cost of elections per voter. This is quite a good thing that they must be patted on their shoulder for that.



“Ghana’s Electoral Commission cost of elections per voter was among the highest in previous years but this year they were able to do it because of openness and transparency in their procurement practice,” he said.



A Director for Training at the EC, Mr Michael Boadu has said managed to reduce the cost of conducing elections in by half during the 2020 elections.



He said this at a post-election event held by the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) on Monday April 26.

He stated that “As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, most of our offshore items which had to be transported by air had a further hike in prices from what was paid in 2012, 2016. In 2020, the Commission paid full tax on all its offshore items. This notwithstanding, we managed to reduce the cost of the election by almost half the 2016 amount.”



“For the first time, the ballot papers, BVDs, and the voter registers were sent to the districts two weeks before the election day, as against the past where they get to their destinations a day to the election.”



“With the exception of the printing of the ballot papers which has security implications and the production of TV and radio adverts, all other procurements were done openly through the newspapers. It is important to emphasize that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the cost of the elections, in that we purchased face masks for some 240,000 staff, and also got them other PPE.”



“It is thus indisputable that the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections were the most successful, well-coordinated, efficient, and the most peaceful election organised in the 4th Republic of Ghana,” Mr. Boadu added.