EC never rigs, defeated parties only cry foul over lost investment – Captain Smart

Radio personality, Captain Smart

Renowned radio personality, Captain Smart says defeated political parties are only pained by their loss in the 2020 election.

According to him, the Electoral Commission never cheated or stole the verdict for the NPP in the just ended elections.



Captain Smart who was speaking to Zionfelix in an interview indicated that there has never been an election in Ghana which has been rigged but political parties who are pained by their loss create the perception in their minds as they mourn their loss.

“There has never been the case where ballot is stolen in Ghana. If there has been any form of rigging in our elections someone should show me. When you lose an election it’s painful. It’s like losing your girlfriend so if you spend these huge amount of money and you lose, you get confused and think you were robbed.”



He said that claims that the EC made computational errors are unfounded indicating that what really happened was the fact that the Commission rather brought out figures it took out of the bio-metric machine and not the valid votes cast on the day.