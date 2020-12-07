EC officials directing voters to vote for NPP – NDC

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The National Democratic Congress has alleged that some EC officials in various polling stations in the Ashanti region are directing voters to vote for NPP candidates in both the parliamentary and presidential polls.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the NDC Ashanti Regional Secretary, Kwame Zu alleged that several EC officials in the Adansi Asokwa and other constituencies were aiding and directing voters to cast their ballot for the NPP candidate.



The NDC also alleged that the incumbent MP, KT Hammond in the company of some thugs scuttled the peaceful voting process and attempted to intimidate some voters.



The NDC among a litany of allegations also claimed that some voters in Ejisu were handed already thumb printed ballot papers and urged the voters to drop them in the ballot boxes.



Zu alleged that the already thumb printed ballot papers were done secretly at Georgia Hotel according to their sources. The party also claimed that the EC in some polling stations were using a new yellow ink for validation.

Ghanaians are voting to the polls today Monday, December 7, 2020, to elect a President and 275 Parliamentarians.



Over 17 million voters are expected to take part in the exercise. The figure is 2 million more than the number of voters who voted in the previous election in 2016.



The electoral commission has said over 33,000 polling stations have been dedicated for the presidential and parliamentary polls.