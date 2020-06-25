General News

EC ready to comply with coronavirus protocols - Okoe-Boye

Contrary to concerns raised over the dangers associated with the decision by the Electoral Commission (EC) to compile a new register, Deputy Health Minister Dr. Okoe-Boye says the electoral body is prepared to adhere to the safety protocols in place.

He assured Ghanaians the EC has in place all the needed measures to help contain the spread of the virus.



“It is fair when anybody says that risk is raised when people go out to do a registration but it is because of that awareness that is why the Electoral Commission for the first time in many years or maybe the first time in our history as part of the items they have procured for this election have procured thermometer guns, face shields, sanitizers and liquid soaps why is the Electoral Commission getting all these it is because they want to reduce the risk of every person,” he said



The Minister gave the assurance when he spoke to Citi TV in an interview.



Meanwhile, a group of doctors and frontline workers have warned the number of deaths will increase should the EC go0 ahead with the exercise.

“We have never expected our work as health professionals to be easy, but neither do we expect it to be suicidal. We wish to advise that caution is exercised in undertaking any activity that has the potential to accelerate the spread of COVID-19. We believe the impending mass registration exercise falls in this category and has the potential to compromise the health and wellbeing of the population leading to unwanted pain, trauma, and possibly deaths as the past few days have shown.”



“Our intent for writing this letter is not to contest your legal mandate to compile a voters’ register, but to share with your team the potential health dangers this proposed exercise may foist on the nation, especially considering the recent wave of COVID-19 infections and deaths that continue to stretch the capacities of health care facilities; we are steadily reaching a breaking point,” portions of the letter read.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.