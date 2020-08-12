General News

EC registers over 1 million teenagers in just ended voters registration exercise

Jean Mensa, EC Chairperson

The Electoral Commission (EC) has said it has registered 1,375,048 first time voters ahead of the December 2020 polls.

According to the Commission, it registered 762,944 first time voters who are classified above 18 years old. The figure, the EC says represents 4.5 percent of the new voter roll.



Addressing journalists at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, August 12, EC Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa added that, 612,104 19-years olds’ had also registered as voters.



“To go a little deeper, 612,104 19 year- olds also registered as voters. In a nutshell, the total number of 18 and 19-year olds who had registered at the end of the exercise were to 1,375,048. This figure represents 8.1 percent of the total register,” Jean Mensa explained.

In total, the Commission said it has registered 16,963,306 persons in 38 days at the end of the main exercise and mop-exercise.



The compilation of a new voters register by the Electoral Commission (EC) commenced on June 30, 2020, and ended on August 6, 2020, across all districts in the country.



Although the EC projected registering 15 million eligible voters, the latest figures show the electoral body has surpassed its projections.

