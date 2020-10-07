'EC’s credibility ahead of Dec 7 polls intact' – Danquah Institute Boss

Richard Ahiagbah is the Executive Director of the Danquah Institute

The Electoral Commission (EC) has an unblemished credibility ahead of the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections, Richard Ahiagbah, Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, has said.

He said on TV3's New Day show on Wednesday October 7 that Ghanaians should have trust and confidence that the elections management body will do a good work in the December 7 polls.



“This election would be no different because the EC has held a good reputation for free and fair election since 1992,” he said.



“I will urge all Ghanaians to get involved and exercise their franchise come December 7. I don’t think the EC should adjust its rules for any political party.



“The EC should be able to execute their duties in a way that is fair no matter the relationship they might have with any political party,” Mr Ahiagbah said.



For his part, Godwin Edudzi Tamekloe, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and a private legal practitioner said the EC demonstrated its incompetence in handling election related issues.

According to him, the EC is unwilling to operate within the confines of the electoral laws of the land. This situation he said is worrying ahead of the crucial.



Speaking on the same show he said, “We have a situation where it’s clear that the current EC is not ready to play by the law and wants to rule in favor of one political party.



“When you see a grand scheme to suppress votes, you don’t need any soothsayer to tell you.”



He added “The incompetence of this current Electoral Commission is there for all to see. The first time we witnessed the incompetence of Madam Jean Mensah was at the Ayawaso West Wuogon elections.”