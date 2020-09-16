General News

EC's filing fee is to sieve serious candidates from unserious ones - Nana Akomea

Managing Director of State Transport Company (STC), Nana Akomea has thrown his weight behind the Electoral Commission (EC) for charging a filing fee of Ghc 100,000 for Presidential candidates and Ghc 10,000 for aspiring Parliamentarians.

The EC disclosed the filing fee at its "Let The Citizen Know" press conference in Accra, Monday, September 14, 2020.



Speaking to the media, Electoral Commission Chairperson, Madam Jean Mensa highlighted the filing process saying "the Presidential Candidate will be required to deposit an amount of Ghc 100,000 in a form of a Bankers draft to the Commission, Parliamentary Candidates will be required to deposit Ghc 10,000 in a form of a Bankers draft as well. We wish all candidates for both presidential and parliamentary elections well, we trust that the nomination process will be efficient, seemless and orderly . . ."



Addressing the filing fee on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Nana Akomea believed the amount is to discourage unserious political parties from participating in the 2020 elections.



According to him, the money will help the electoral management body to sieve the candidates.



"They want the people who will file their nomination to be people who are serious so that nobody wakes up to do just something and get 2 percent or 1 percent to waste time. I think the money is one way they're using to seive in order to have serious candidates or serious political parties."

He, however, was of the view that the EC should have had a stakeholder meeting with all the political parties before coming out with the filing fee so as to have established a consensus with the parties.



Deadline for Nomination Forms



Nominations were opened from 6pm Monday, September 14 and the forms are to be accessed on the EC's website https://ec.gov.gh/political-parties/



Monday, 5th October to Friday, 9th October, 2020 is the deadline for the submission of the nomination forms and will be received by the EC between the hours of 9am and 12noon, and 2pm and 5pm each day.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.