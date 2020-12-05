EC’s ‘no face mask no vote’ policy illegal – Ofosu-Ampofo

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo is National Chairman of the opposition NDC

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has said it is illegal for the Electoral Commission (EC) to prevent people from voting when they arrive at a polling station without a face mask.

The ‘no face mask no vote’, according to the EC is aimed at ensuring compliance with the coronavirus safety protocols during polls on December 7.



EC’s Director of Electoral Services, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, has said the electoral officers have been briefed to ensure strict adherence to the directive.



Dr. Quaicoe argues that the directive is important to protect the lives of people in this COVID-19 era.



However, speaking on Asempa FM, the NDC National Chairman said the EC will be breaking the law if it goes ahead with the implementation of the ‘no face mask no vote’ policy because it is not part of the sanctioned election regulation.

Ofosu-Ampofo told the local radio station on Friday, December 4, 2020, the EC’s justification is untenable.



“How can you come out with a regulation you cannot implement? That directive cannot be implemented!” he said.



He has advised the EC to procure face masks to give to voters who turn up at polling stations without face masks.