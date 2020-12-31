EC should have been ‘more professional’ in rigging for Akufo-Addo – Edudzi Tamakloe

Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama

Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama has said the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) Madam Jean Mensa could have rigged the 2020 elections in favour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but not in the manner it was done.

Reacting to the declaration of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer as the President-elect, he told Accra-based Okay FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com that she could have done it a bit professionally.



“You can decide to help Nana Akufo-Addo, you can decide to rig an election for him but do it in a professional way,” he said.



He is of the view that the EC has a sinister agenda against the NDC for which reason it engaged in various acts just to ensure it denied victory considering the widespread irregularities.

“Electoral Commission has made it openly clear that they hate the NDC. What is the crime of the NDC? All the Commissioners including Dr. Bossman Asare should tell us what the crime of NDC is? The over 6 million persons who voted for Mahama what at all have they done wrong against Jean Mensa? Based on what happened in Techiman South in 2024 everyone is likely to declare his or her own results,” he noted.



The private legal practitioner observed that by the conduct of the commission, the floodgates for illegalities have been open at the commission considering the activities that characterized events at the Techiman South Constituency of the Bono East Region.



“What the Electoral Commission has done is that people can do collation secretly…what do u expect? Is it lovemaking to be done secretly he asked? Why is the Electoral Commission hiding in issues it is involved in?”