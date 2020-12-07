EC speaks on delays at Ayawaso West Wuogon

Voting in Ghana’s historic Election 2020 began at 7:00 am on Monday with long queues at polling stations long before the polls opened across the country.

However, voting delayed in some polling centres in some constituencies across the country following the late arrival of voting materials.



It is due to these delays that some electorates in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency have threatened to forfeit their rights to vote if the electoral process delays any further.

In response, the Electoral Commission has released a statement attributing the delays to some lapses on the part of the District Officer at Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.