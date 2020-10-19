EC to refund GH¢100,000 filing fees to disqualified presidential aspirants

The Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, has said the Commission will refund the filing fees of the failed presidential aspirants.
Five were on Monday, October 19, disqualified from contesting the elections this year.
The five are Kwesi Addae Odike, Kofi Koranteng, Marricke Kofi Gane, Kwasi Busumbru and Nana Agyenim Boateng.
Mrs Mensa said in a media briefing that there were issues with the forms of these disqualified aspirants.
She further noted that the Commission will report those that center on criminality to the Ghana Police Service for further investigations.
In all, 12 aspirants were qualified to contest the elections.
They are:
Alfred Asiedu Walker
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Christian Kwabena Andrews
Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku
John Dramani Mahama
Akua Donkor
Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings
Hassan Ayariga
Ivor Kobina Greenstreet
Henry Herbert Lartey
Kofi Akpaloo
David Apasera
