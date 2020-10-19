EC to refund GH¢100,000 filing fees to disqualified presidential aspirants

Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensah

The Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, has said the Commission will refund the filing fees of the failed presidential aspirants.

Five were on Monday, October 19, disqualified from contesting the elections this year.



The five are Kwesi Addae Odike, Kofi Koranteng, Marricke Kofi Gane, Kwasi Busumbru and Nana Agyenim Boateng.



Mrs Mensa said in a media briefing that there were issues with the forms of these disqualified aspirants.



She further noted that the Commission will report those that center on criminality to the Ghana Police Service for further investigations.



In all, 12 aspirants were qualified to contest the elections.

They are:



Alfred Asiedu Walker



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



Christian Kwabena Andrews



Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku

John Dramani Mahama



Akua Donkor



Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings



Hassan Ayariga



Ivor Kobina Greenstreet

Henry Herbert Lartey



Kofi Akpaloo



David Apasera