EC to refund GH¢100,000 filing fees to disqualified presidential aspirants

Jean Mensah7 Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensah

Mon, 19 Oct 2020 Source: 3 News

The Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, has said the Commission will refund the filing fees of the failed presidential aspirants.

Five were on Monday, October 19, disqualified from contesting the elections this year.

The five are Kwesi Addae Odike, Kofi Koranteng, Marricke Kofi Gane, Kwasi Busumbru and Nana Agyenim Boateng.

Mrs Mensa said in a media briefing that there were issues with the forms of these disqualified aspirants.

She further noted that the Commission will report those that center on criminality to the Ghana Police Service for further investigations.

In all, 12 aspirants were qualified to contest the elections.

They are:

Alfred Asiedu Walker

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Christian Kwabena Andrews

Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku

John Dramani Mahama

Akua Donkor

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings

Hassan Ayariga

Ivor Kobina Greenstreet

Henry Herbert Lartey

Kofi Akpaloo

David Apasera

