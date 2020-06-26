General News

EC vs NDC: Supreme Court ruling ambiguous - Kwesi Pratt

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has questioned the Supreme Court’s decision to defer reasons for the ruling to 15th July, 2020.

He is of the view that since we are in a ‘national emergency’, the reasons should have accompanied the ruling.



The Supreme Court on Thursday gave its ruling in a case filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) against the Electoral Commission over its decision to compile a new voters’ register.



The Court however deferred the reasons for its decision to the 15th of July 2020.



But Kwesi Pratt, who said he did not understand the ruling initially because of its ambiguity, believed the reasons would have helped made things much clearer.

“What kind of reasons will take two weeks to bring out?” he asked.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show ‘Kokrokoo’, Mr Pratt bemoaned: “This is a national emergency so why will the reason for the ruling come out on 15th July? By then the voters’ registration exercise is almost over . . . 15th July why . . . this will affect other processes that some people will want to take because of the controversies surrounding the compilation of the new register; personally I’m waiting for the reasons to really understand the ruling; without the reasons, it will be difficult to understand the decision . . . 15th of July!!! Why This means if you read the reasons and you disagree, it will be difficult to do anything”.









