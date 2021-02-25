ECG boss hints of taskforce to fight illegal connections

ECG would be clamping down on illegal connections in some area

Illegal electricity connections have been one of the biggest challenges of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) as unscrupulous persons have persistently being stealing power from the power distributor.

This illegality has time and time again cost the company and the country huge losses.



The Managing Director (MD) of the company, Kwame Agyeman-Budu has however disclosed his outfit is set to constitute a taskforce to clamp down on persons engaging in this illegality.



He noted that the ECG have far advanced plans to set-up a taskforce to fight this canker. “We have plans to attack the canker of illegal connections. The plan is to set up a combined team of civilians and security officials to visit areas where there are illegal connections. Persons found guilty will be punished according to the law”.

On his account, the ECG will push for stricter laws to be put in place to punish persons who steal power to serve as a deterrent to others.



“We will engage the Energy Commission to review the LI 18 16 and make it stricter. The strict LI will ensure that anyone stealing power is severely punished. In Ivory Coast, stealing a CFA lands you a five year jail term and if we have stringent laws, people will do the right thing because they fear the punishment to be suffered for stealing power”, he indicated.