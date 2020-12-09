ECOWAS, AU commend Ghana for peaceful election

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has commended Ghana for the conduct of a peaceful election on Monday, December 7.

A joint statement issued by ECOWAS, African Union and the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) also urged political stakeholders and citizens to exercise patience and remain calm even as the Electoral Commission was yet to announce the final official results.



The statement also urged the two leading political parties; NPP and NDC, to respect the spirit and letter of the Peace Pact they signed on December 4 and ensure that the peace of the country was preserved.

"We, the Heads of ECOWAS and African Union Election Observation Missions, and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel and Head of UNOWAS commend the people of Ghana for the peaceful conduct of the 7 December 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections. This is in line with Ghana's enviable track record of organising peaceful and successful elections since the return to multiparty democracy in 1992".



In recognition of the important role of political leaders, especially the two major parties, the NPP and NDC, in preserving the peace in line with their commitments, including the signing of the Peace Pact on 4 December 2020, we urge all political parties and their leadership to respect the spirit and letter of these commitments. Furthermore, we appeal to political parties and their followers to refrain from any conduct that may undermine the successful conclusion of the electoral process. We also call on state institutions to continue to carry out their responsibilities with professionalism and transparency.