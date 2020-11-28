ELECTION DESK: Constituents grill Anlo MP leaving parliament after 16 years

For 16 years, he led his constituency as Member of Parliament. For 4 consecutive times, constituents of Anlo, voted for Clement Kofi Humado, in trust that he will perform to improve their lives, by lobbying for development and progression.

He appeared to have done that to some extent but, are the persons who voted him into power for all these years satisfied with his performance?



Well GhanaWeb’s Election Desk took a trip to his area to hear from his people, their thoughts as he is bowing out and handing over the mantle to another parliamentary aspirant.



A mix-bag of responses it was; for some, he did his best to develop the area, lobby for development as well as contribute to the provision of basic amenities for constituents. In the eyes of others, however, his performance was nothing much to boast about.

Grilling you can call it, but here’s a summary of what constituents in the Anlo constituency in the Volta region, make of the 16-year performance of Clement Kofi Humado in this edition of Election Desk.



