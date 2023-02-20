1
Menu
News

ELECTION DESK: Francis Addai-Nimoh bears out his political plan to become NPP flagbearer

Video Archive
Mon, 20 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Francis Addai-Nimoh, one of the people who have announced their intentions to compete for the vacant position of the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is on GhanaWeb TV's Election Desk.

Speaking on a wide-range of issues, including his motivations for trying once again to be flagbearer, to the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government's handling of the economy, the former Member of Parliament for Mampong bears it all.

He also suggested a number of reforms to help stabilize the economy.

For instance, according to the former Member of Parliament for Mampong, if the president decides that henceforth, all appointees traveling outside the country should do so via Economy Class, it would help the country's public purse.

He explained that the president can limit those who can travel on Business Class to a small circle of very high-ranking officials so as to cut down on government expenditure.

“Maybe the president can decide to issue a directive that henceforth, apart from the president, maybe the Chief of Staff and the Executive Secretary to the President, the Speaker of Parliament, and the Clerk of Parliament, and then the Chief Justice, and the Judicial Secretary, the Vice President and his secretary, no government official should travel outside the country on board Business Class,” he said.

Watch the full interview as he sits down with GhanaWeb's Etsey Atisu below:





AE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana was on track till COVID, Russia-Ukraine war – IMF boss
How social media users mourned and celebrated Atsu’s return
GRA writes to Ablakwa
DDEP is not enough, Ghanaians want us to cut down on the V8s, ex-gratia and more - NPP MP
Sophia Akuffo explains ‘my mouth has been ungagged’ comment
Refurbished presidential jet returns, equipped for long haul flights - Report
DDEP: Be careful - Nyaho-Tamakloe, Nunoo-Mensah 'fire' Ofori-Atta
Former IGP passes on
SP petitioned to investigate continued stay in office of 'retiree' GRA boss
3 cargo drivers transporting tomatoes, pepper shot at Bawku
Related Articles: