ELECTION DESK: James Avedzi's fate per the ratings of Ketu North constituents

Many factors influence the voting patterns of electorates, but performance during one’s term, is definitely a key factor.

For Members of Parliament, their constituents mostly want to look out for how well they were represented in parliament, and how much lobbying was done by the MP for development in the area.



After 4 terms, James Klutse Avedzi, Member of Parliament for Ketu North, is seeking the approval of constituents again; to serve the area for 4 more years.



Avedzi who is also a member of the Public Accounts Committee is contesting against NPP MP aspirant and Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, for the Ketu North seat.

Does he have a chance? And if he does, to what extent? GhanaWeb’s ELECTION DESK got the views of a sample of constituents from the area to get a fair review of the MP’s past performance, ahead of the polls and this is what they said.



Watch the full video below:



