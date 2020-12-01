ELECTION DESK: Sam George speaks on election 2020, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and more

In this extended interview with incumbent Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram constituency, Sam George, he speaks on some national issues he has been vocal about and happenings in his constituency.

Key amongst such issues is the upcoming December polls, which like his colleagues in parliament, he will be contesting to secure another four-year term to represent his people.



While speaking on the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) chances in the elections, he made a bold declaration that if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo comes anywhere close to John Dramani Mahama, in terms of votes, his name should be changed.



He further spoke about his resentment towards the First Lady of the Republic, Rebecca Akufo-Addo who he says has failed to live up to the expectations of her people in Ningo.



“She as First Lady who comes from Ningo cannot point to one thing that she’s done there. The only thing she’s taken credit for is she said she’s given Ningo a market, a market that is 34 years old,” he said.



When asked if he has an issue with the First Lady Sam George said “We’re disappointed in her. She’s a daughter of Ningo…she’s spited her own hometown…”

Sam George is confident of securing victory in the upcoming elections but he insists he will be vigilant and keen on ensuring free and fair polls, devoid of voter oppression and other forms of electoral malpractices.



Update: This video was recorded on November 11, 2020.



Watch full interview:



