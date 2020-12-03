EU Chief Observer visits Western Region

Mr. Javier Nart (Middle) is heading the team of European Union's Observer Mission in Ghana

Chief Observer leading the European Union's 'Election Observer Mission', Mr. Javier Nart has interacted with the Takoradi Office of the Electoral Commission to ascertain its readiness for the December 7, polls.

The Observer Mission Head who doubles as a member of the European Parliament, will lead his members to analyze the political, electoral, and legal issues related to Ghana's electoral process.



Mr. Nart, in interaction with Journalists, said the Mission will observe all aspects of the processes and examine Ghana's compliance with international and regional commitments for the upcoming elections.



"We are also not forgetting the laws of Ghana with regard to elections in general. We are here to listen to you as a Commission since Ghana is not only Accra," he stated.



He further noted that an official report will be churned out after the whole process.

"We think it has been peaceful so far...and we shall issue a well-documented report one month after the whole electoral process."



However, methodologies implored by the Mission will include the degree of impartiality shown by the electoral commission, freedom of the parties and individuals in expressing their views, and fairness of access to state resources during elections.



The EU election observers, on the other hand, are not supposed to interfere in the electoral process, change or correct any shortcomings.