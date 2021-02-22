EU reps who assisted LGBT+ group should be given 48-hours to leave Ghana – Sam George

MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George

Sam Nartey George, the MP for Ningo Prampram, has urged the Foreign Affairs Ministry to extradite the European Union (EU) representatives who aided in the commissioning of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual Transgender and Queer Intersex Rights (LGBT+) office in Ghana.

The European Union (EU) on January 31, 2021, aided in the opening of an LGBT+ office in Accra, declaring its support for similar organizations.



The event which was attended by Australian High Commissioner, His Excellency Gregory Andrews, the Danish Ambassador, His Excellency Tom Nørring and some delegates from the EU declared their support for a fundraiser to help promote the LGBT+ activities in the country.



Sam George on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana, Friday, February 19, 2021, charged, the Foreign Affairs Ministry as a matter of urgency to deport the European Union ambassadors who declared their unflinching support to the group if they are not ready to respect and comply to the laws that govern the country.



“The EU Commission rep should be given 48-hours to leave our country if he is not ready to respect our laws. You cannot have any foreign diplomat come to Ghana and disrespect the laws of our country because if we go to their country we are bound by their laws and the same applies here,” the MP said.

He continued: “We are becoming a joke if the EU has put up a tweet like this and after 6-days the EU rep is there drinking tea with government officials and doing business with them.



“Will the EU dare put up a tweet against any foreign democracy and not be answering questions by now?” he quizzed.



Sam George stated further that, “For me, I’m an ultra-nationalist on this matter, the laws and customary rites of this country must be respected by everyone and anybody.”