Easter: Forgive one another like Christ did - Mahama preaches

Former President, John Mahama

National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer in the 2020 Elections, John Dramani Mahama, wants Ghanaians to use the Easter season to forgive one another just as Jesus Christ did.

According to Mahama, the season is for reflection on Christ’s gift of sacrifice by forgiving those who persecuted him hence Ghanaians need to “embrace his enduring lesson of forgiveness.”



“As we commemorate the crucifixion of our Lord on Good Friday, may we reflect on His gift of sacrifice and embrace his enduring lesson of forgiveness. Let us forgive one another and move on in unity. From my wife, Lordina and I, we wish you a blessed and most glorious Easter,” Mahama posted on Facebook.

