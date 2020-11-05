Eastern Patriotic Gents outdoored

Some members of 'Patriotic Gents', a new volunteer group of the New Patriotic Party

The Eastern Regional Chapter of the “Patriotic Gents”, a new volunteer group of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been outdoored with a focus on supporting the “Agenda 4 More for Nana 2 Do More”.

Speaking at the launch held at Adeiso, the capital of Upper West Akyem Constituency of the Eastern Region, the Regional Chairman, Isaac Amaning revealed that the volunteer group is legally registered and duly recognized by various authorities in the NPP and that the group is ready to canvass for votes for the party towards victory in the coming elections.



According to him, the group aims to support the good work of the President of Ghana and to ensure he succeeds in all the good work he is doing for the country such as the continuation of Free SHS, One District One Factory, NABCO, etc.



He added that, in making sure the NPP wins 2020, the Patriotic Gents group has taken a key role to ensure they canvass more votes for the NPP in the Region.



The group has since been mobilizing youths and party faithful to go round and campaign for the NPP.



The executives and members of the group have been embarking on a door to door and village to village to sell the achievements of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP.

Other guest speakers included; Mr Paul Amaning, the National Chairman of Nana Bawumia Movement. NABA on his behalf said the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has done marvelous work by ending dumsor, providing Free SHS to Ghanaian children of school-going age, providing employment opportunities including the recent 6 months free water and electricity, and many more.



Mr. Amaning after donating some cash to support the work of the group entreated them on the need to propagate the good works, policies of the party, and government so that the NPP win the upcoming general elections.



Dennis Aboagye Miracle, the former MCE for Akropong on his behalf pleaded with the members to actively get involved in the 2020 election campaign by getting on the ground to ensure the good work is preached to all Ghanaians and being active on social media to campaign massively for Nana Addo.



Alfreda Aboagye, the Regional Manager of MASLOC on her part tasked the group to embark on a door-to-door campaign to preach the gospel of the NPP and work hard to ensure that the party wins massively since the 2020 elections cannot be won on a silver platter.



Parliamentary candidate for Upper West Akyem, Frederick Adom and the DCE of the area, Eugene Sackey also graced the occasion.